Proud fans welcome Haitian national team to Massachusetts for World Cup: "This is our game"

The Haitian national team pulled up to their hotel in Quincy, Massachusetts ahead of their first World Cup match to dozens of adoring fans ready to welcome them to New England.

The Haitian team, fresh off a flight from their World Cup homebase of New Jersey, will help open the FIFA Boston games in Foxboro this weekend.

Massachusetts has the third largest Haitian population in the United States and most of them live in Greater Boston.

"I am super ready. I think Haiti can at least make it to the round of 32. Hopefully make it to the semis or quarters," said 12-year-old Noah Nicolas of Boston. "It means a lot to me because that is my country, and I love representing my country. That's something I can't let go."

There was an immense sense of pride displayed by local Haitians who showed up to welcome the team. It is the first time since 1974 the Haitian national team has made it into the World Cup, and they are about to play in our backyard.

"I think about my dad, I think about my grandparents and how much soccer, the sport, and also just the community of Haiti comes together in these moments, these proud moments," said Therlande Louis Saint of Boston. "I feel like the community felt an extra bond, an extra level of support, because we are being represented on a grander scale. They are playing but we are also playing so this is our game [too]."

Haiti plays Scotland at Boston Stadium at 9 p.m. in Foxboro on Saturday.