Can I still get tickets to the Gillette Stadium World Cup games? Here's what to know.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to begin this weekend at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, but are there any tickets left for the games?

Here's everything you need to know about the process.

Seven matches will be played at what FIFA is calling Boston Stadium from June 13 through July 9, including a round of 32 game and a quarterfinal.

How to get tickets to the FIFA World Cup matches in Boston?

If you haven't been able to get your hands on tickets for one of the Boston matches yet, don't worry, there's still time. FIFA is continuously releasing tickets during its "Last-Minute Sales" phase on its website.

They said match ticket availability can change day to day, so fans will need to snag them quickly, because there's no guarantee more tickets will be made available. As of Friday, June 12, there were still tickets available to six of the Boston Stadium matches. The Haiti v. Scotland match on Saturday is sold out. The matches on June 16 and the quarterfinal on July 9 still have limited availability.

FIFA also has an official resale marketplace available with tickets ranging from $575 to several thousand dollars. Resale sites like SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, and StubHub also have plenty of seats available with significantly lower prices.

What are the cheapest tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Boston?

The cheapest ticket you can get your hands on from FIFA will cost you $400 for the Norway-Iraq match on June 16. FIFA's own resale site is selling tickets to that same game for $575.

Ticketmaster has tickets priced under $400 for the same match.

What are the most expensive tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Boston?

The most expensive ticket is for the quarterfinal on July 9. It currently costs $4,200, but that could change as the game approaches and the teams are decided.

The same ticket on Ticketmaster will cost you nearly $10,000. But on FIFA's resale website, it will cost you a whopping $345,000.