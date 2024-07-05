Multiple shootings in Boston overnight; 1 man killed and 4 injured

BOSTON - There were three shootings in Boston overnight in the hours after 4th of July celebrations in the city. One man was killed and four others were injured, Boston police said.

Man shot and killed on Shawmut Avenue

Boston police said officers responded just after 1:33 a.m. to 618 Shawmut Ave, which is near Ramsay Park by the border of the South End and Lower Roxbury, and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The man's name has not been released.

3 people shot in Jamaica Plain

Just minutes earlier in Jamaica Plain, Boston police officers responded to 297 Centre St. where three adults were shot. They were all taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Blue Hill Ave. shooting

A Boston police spokesman said that there was a third shooting at a gas station on Blue Hill Avenue later in the night. Boston Medical Center reported the shooting to police after the victim arrived at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests yet in Boston shootings

Boston police tell WBZ-TV they have not yet made any arrests in connection with the shootings, but they are all being investigated.

Anyone with information can call police at 617-343-4470 or anonymously text the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463).