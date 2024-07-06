Victim identified in deadly Boston shooting as student from Stoughton High School

STOUGHTON - The Stoughton High School community is mourning after one of their students was shot and killed in Boston on Friday afternoon.

"He had a long life ahead of him"

The victim was identified as Christian Cousins, a rising senior at the school.

"It's just really sad cause he had a long life ahead of him," says Christian's classmate Jailyn.

Classmates of Christian's were stunned to see an email from school officials on Saturday about his death.

"It is never easy to deal with the loss of a student, especially under these circumstances. Our thoughts are with Christian's family, friends, and teachers as well as the whole Stoughton High community," officials said in the email.

Friends said Christian was kind and well-liked.

"It was definitely very heartbreaking because I did know him. I did go to school with him, and he was a nice kid. He was such a good kid. He had a lot of friends," Jailyn says.

Police say it was not a random attack

Boston police said that Christian and a female student from Stoughton High School were sitting in a car on the corner of Gladeside Avenue and Donwood Terrace in Mattapan when they were shot.

"This is not a random attack, but as always, we are asking the public for their help," says Boston Police Deputy Superintendent Felipe Colon.

Neighbors are demanding answers for the victims and their families.

"When it's so close to home, it hurts. Someone will be held accountable for this crime? That's the question," says Mattapan neighbor David Fraser.

Stoughton High School is providing grief counseling for students and staff.

"They did say there was guidance counselors and I think it's good. He was very young and he was such a good kid," says Jailyn.

There is no information about the suspect. Police ask that if you know anything call 617-343-4470 or anonymously text the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463).