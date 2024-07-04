Boston's July 4th fireworks light up the sky following Pops performance

BOSTON - Hundreds of thousands of people packed the Esplanade Thursday to take in this year's July 4th fireworks and Boston Pops concert.

Celebrating 50th year

On America's birthday, there's no other place to be than the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. Now for five decades strong, the moving musical tribute to freedom came together on the Hatch Shell stage, marveling a sea of red, white, and blue. Four-hundred thousand people came together for an epic night celebrating our country.

"So excited, this has been on my bucket list for a long time," said Kim Karavan, who was visiting from South Carolina. "I grew up here, live in South Carolina and for the last 30 years I've been trying to get back here ever since."

The show dazzled with back-to-back star-studded performances, from Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love, to Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O'Hara and the iconic Singing Sergeants from the United States Air Force Band.

"I've been saying to everybody all day today, Happy Birthday Americans! Happy Birthday!" said Love.

"There's no better way than to be out there with all of these thousands and thousands of people who need a day like this right now and to be part of the joy of this day," said Kelli O'Hara.

"A concert for all Americans"

Boston Pops Maestro Keith Lockhart said this is the only place he's wanted to be on the fourth for the past 29 years.

"It's a concert for all Americans at a time where we can talk about commonalities and not fractures," said Lockhart.

The sounds of the booming cannon echoed across the Charles River as the beloved star-spangled tradition went underway. Not to miss a beat, some concertgoers arrived as early as 3 a.m. to get the best seat in the house, their tarps and chairs in tow.

For Doc Rutstein, it's his 35th year at the Hatch Shell—19 of them in the front row, thanks to his alarm clock.

"It's all in the mind," said Rutstein. "I don't set an alarm clock for work but on a holiday, I set an alarm clock for 3:15 a.m. and I jump out of bed because I got to get my spot in line."

It's difficult to dampen spirits when we celebrate Independence Day in unity—remembering the stars and stripes forever.

"It's America, it's her birthday, we love America and we're so happy to be here," said Penny Rosner from South Carolina.