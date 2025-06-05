Will Red Sox get a much-needed spark from walk-off win ahead of Yankees series?

The Red Sox are about 40 percent through the 2025 season, and the team is still looking for answers amid a number of struggles on and off the field. Boston sits at just 30-34 heading into a difficult stretch, but could a turnaround be on the horizon?

The Red Sox avoided what would have been an embarrassing home sweep by the L.A. Angels thanks to Ceddanne Rafaela's walk-off homer Wednesday afternoon. While it was just one win against another fourth-place team, the victory has all the ingredients to spark a turnaround, according to 2004 World Series champ Kevin Millar.

WBZ-TV's Dan Roche spoke with Millar after Wednesday's dramatic finish at Fenway Park, and the former first baseman said it's not just Rafaela's swing that could get the team going. Players and coaches from the Red Sox and Angels engaged in a heated shouting match ahead of Wednesday's game, before Boston was able to come back on four different occasions in the 11-9 victory.

"It starts off with a little bit of banter, and that happens sometimes. I talk about it in 2004, our biggest turnaround was that fight with the Yankees," said Millar, recalling the famous Jason Varitek vs. Alex Rodriguez tussle that cleared the benches in 2004.

Fittingly, the Yankees are up next for the Red Sox. The two teams will open a three-game series in the Bronx on Friday night.

This season, Millar has seen teams like the Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins sit well below .500 before they ripped off a lengthy winning streak. The Brewers won eight straight to get back into the NL Wild Card race, while the Twins won 13 straight and are currently the top Wild Card team in the AL.

"That's what they need," said Millar. "To come back from a game like this, I think that goes a long way to get back on track. But it starts with the fundamentals of hitting the cutoff man. Not trying to do too much. Running the bases awesome. You're going to have to win games different than just hitting three-run home runs. They have to start with the basic fundamentals and just win baseball games."

Alex Cora has taken a lot of heat, but Millar said it's really up to the players to turn this season around. He felt really good about his former team ahead of the season and even picked them to win the AL East, but Boston is now nine games back of the first-place Yankees.

Injuries to Alex Bregman and Triston Casas have forced a lot of shuffling by Cora, especially with DH Rafael Devers refusing to play the field at the moment. Outside of ace Garrett Crochet, Boston's starting pitching has been a huge disappointment, and their inability to give the team quality innings each time out is taxing the bullpen. And as Millar pointed out (and fans see on a nightly basis), the Red Sox are really lacking when it comes to the fundamentals of the game.

"We all know there is something that is just not right," said Millar. "You felt great [going into the season]. Garrett Crochet is better than you think. [Jarren] Duran has established himself as one of the best leadoff hitters out there. Devers has put up big numbers. Then all of a sudden, things happen.

"Now here we are and they're back to the same stuff. They can't win one-run games," said Millar, with the Red Sox 6-17 in one-run affairs. "It's alarming."

Millar can see a "player's only" meeting in the team's future, where some tough conversations will likely take place.

"It starts internally and the media doesn't have to know anything. You have to check some dudes and ask who's in. This is about a team and a city that is more important than the name on your back," said Millar. "I think sometimes we forget that and forget the dream to play in the big leagues and doing anything for the team. Anything for the team.

"I always felt we're an employee of the team. If they say, 'Dan Roche, go play right field,' that's what we do because we get strapped and injuries are a part of it," he continued. "How many times did we see Tim Wakefield go to the bullpen to the [rotation] to the bullpen? Or Derrek Lowe to the bullpen, be a starter, then back to the bullpen?

"That's what we do, and you do it for the team. I think it just needs to be handled 1-on-1," added Millar. "There are some dudes we have to tune up and get them thinking the right way. The positive way, instead of all the negative energy that I feel is around them, besides the losses and the errors and being 29th in defense. ... They have holes and they have to figure it out. I think they'll do it internally. Behind the scenes [is where] good teams police themselves."

Millar hosting Red Sox World Champions Cruise in Boston

While Millar is always down to talk baseball -- especially with Rochie -- he was also promoting his upcoming "2004 Red Sox World Champions Cruise," which promises to be an incredible evening and experience for Boston baseball fans.

Millar will host three such cruises this summer, which will take attendees around Boston Harbor while they get to chat with Millar and two of his teammates on the 2004 curse-reversing club. The cruises will include a Q&A session, a gourmet buffet dinner, drinks, and lots of stories from fan favorites.

"Just the experience to talk about -- in my opinion and probably yours -- the greatest World Series that Boston has ever seen," said Millar.

The first cruise will take place on Sunday, June 15 and Millar will be joined by former Sox pitcher Derek Lowe and shortstop Orlando Cabrera.

"A lot of these stories are real and organic. We're going to have D-Lowe and hopefully he'll be a couple cocktails in and you'll get the tell-all D-Lowe. Maybe he'll take his shirt off. And we've got Orlando Cabrera, so maybe he'll bring some cigars for everybody," joked Millar.

Both players jumped at the chance to join Millar and spend a night with Red Sox fans. He also has Bronson Arroyo and Trot Nixon lined up for the second cruise, which will take place on August 17. His guests for the third and final cruise on September 14 will be announced in the near future.

"Bronson better bring his guitar and hopefully the hair is all blow dried and fluffed out in a beautiful blond color. We're going to have some fun," said Millar.

Click here for more information and tickets to Millar's Red Sox Champions Cruise.