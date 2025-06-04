Red Sox, Angels get into heated shouting match before game at Fenway Park

Before the Red Sox and Angels had a chance to close out their three-game series at Fenway Park on Wednesday, the two teams got into a heated pre-game argument on the field. Coaches from both teams had to be separated as they jawed back and forth with each other.

It's unclear why there was a loud and animated confrontation between the two teams, but it started when Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson had words with Red Sox first base coach Jose Flores, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford. It erupted from there with Flores getting into it with Angels pitching coach Barry Enright, which prompted a number of Red Sox players to take the field.

There was kerfuffle between the Angels and Red Sox a little while ago with words exchanged along third base line. Seemed to start with Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson having words with Red Sox coach Jose Flores. Numerous Sox players came over to that side of the field — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) June 4, 2025

After cooler heads prevailed, Boston manager Alex Cora was seen having a conversation with Anderson, who was the Angels starting pitcher Tuesday night. NESN initially posted video of the altercation to the station's X account ahead of Wednesday's game, but later deleted the post.

Cora had already spoken with reporters ahead of Wednesday's series finale when the incident occurred, so we'll have to wait until after the game to get his thoughts on what went down. But it would seem as though Anderson took exception to something that happened during Los Angeles' 4-3 win in 10 innings and aired his grievances to Boston before Wednesday's finale.

Angels centerfielder Joe Adell was plunked by Boston starter Brayan Bello early in Tuesday night's game, but pitchers don't usually target a team's No. 8 hitter. Maybe Anderson wasn't happy with some high heat from Boston relievers during the contest, as Garrett Whitlock and Aroldis Chapman both threw some chin music to Angels hitters (likely unintentional) late in the game.

Now we'll wait to see if there are any carryover fireworks in Wednesday's series finale. It's the final time the Angels will play at Fenway Park this season, though the Red Sox head out West for a three-game series in Los Angeles from June 23-25.

The Angels won the first two games of the current three-game series, which has sent the scuffling Red Sox to a 29-34 record for the season.