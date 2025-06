Kevin Millar on state of Red Sox and his Boston City Cruise celebrating 2004 World Series champs It's always fun when Dan Roche chats with Kevin Millar, the former Red Sox first baseman and 2004 World Series champ. The two discuss the current state of the team, and Millar chats about his upcoming City Cruises in Boston Harbor that will give fans a chance to get up close and personal with the team that won it all in 2004.