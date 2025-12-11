Storm could bring plowable snow to parts of Massachusetts Sunday. Will it impact Patriots-Bills game?

A storm arriving this weekend could bring plowable snow to parts of Massachusetts. This December has certainly had its share of cold weather. In fact, as of Thursday, this has been the coldest start to December in 17 years. Snow, on the other hand, has been a bit harder to come by.

Many residents in the northwestern suburbs still have a crusty inch or two on the ground but those living along the coast and in southeastern Massachusetts are still looking at bare ground.

The City of Boston is closing in on 300 days since the last measurable snowfall, the third longest stretch on record.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Breaking news: we may finally get some snow in Boston and areas to the south this weekend.

A fast moving, relatively weak storm will be zipping through the Ohio Valley on Saturday, dropping 3-6" from parts of Iowa through Ohio.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

As it approaches the East Coast, it will transfer its energy to a secondary low-pressure area (a common occurrence for winter storms).

This new storm will deliver a glancing blow to southern New England on Sunday before quickly racing out to sea.

These types of events certainly favor snow over far southeastern portions of our area.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

When does the snow arrive?

We should see some very light flurries in the air as early as Saturday night. So, if you are out and about, you may get some "mood flakes" to get you in the holiday spirit.

The best chance of any steady, moderate snowfall would be during the daylight hours on Sunday.

With the fast-moving nature of the storm, I wouldn't expect the snow to linger too late Sunday night.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

How much snow?

It is a bit early to forecast snow amounts. Models still show a decent amount of disagreement ranging from a near miss to several inches of snow over southeastern Massachusetts.

This will NOT be a major storm but, there is a chance of a plowable snow in Plymouth and Bristol counties as well as on the Cape and Islands.

Think something on the order of 1-3" or 2-4" for a worst-case scenario in those areas.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

North of the Mass Pike, there may be some periods of light snow or flurries, but we do not expect more than some coatings here and there.

Patriots vs. Bills snow game?

Finally, there is that little ball game going on in Foxboro on Sunday.

There is a very good chance that snow could be falling at times before and during the Patriots and Bills matchup.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Normally when snow falls during a Pats game it is a big advantage for the home team but, Buffalo may be the one exception to that rule.

Either way, I have a feeling given the importance of this game and the potential for snowfall this could be an instant classic.