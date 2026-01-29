Watch CBS News
Arctic air is headed to Massachusetts. Maps show how cold it will get in Boston area.

By
Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer
WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer
Terry Eliasen is a meteorologist and executive producer of the WBZ-TV Weather Team. He has worked at WBZ for more than 20 years.
Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer

/ CBS Boston

Potential snow that could be headed to New England for a second straight weekend isn't the only weather item to watch in the coming days. Frigid temperatures are headed to Boston and Massachusetts to close out the week as well.

The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for another bitterly cold stretch over the next 36-48 hours.

Cold weather advisory

In addition, the National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. Thursday through 11 a.m. Friday.

warn.png
CBS Boston Graphic

Remember last Saturday? It was brutally cold, one of the coldest days in years in southern New England. Well, we are about to do it again. A reenforcing shot of very cold, Arctic air will push into New England starting Thursday evening.

Air temperatures Friday morning will largely be near or below zero across the region.

tem.png
CBS Boston Graphic

There will be very little recovery during the day on Friday. Daytime highs will be stuck in the teens.

Temperatures bottom out Friday night into early Saturday, dipping well below zero in most area north and west of Boston.

Below zero with wind chill

Add in the wind and it only gets worse.

Check out the forecast for wind chills Friday and Saturday morning. It includes  -20 to -10 degrees across the entire area.

cold.png
CBS Boston Graphic
cold2.png
CBS Boston Graphic

Readings this low lead to frostbite on any exposed skin in 30 minutes or less.

Safe to say, you should not be outside for any extended period of time over the next 36-48 hours. If you have to, cover up all exposed skin and dress in multiple layers. 

