Boston gives update on plans for 3 a.m. last call at bars, outdoor drinking areas during World Cup

The city of Boston is officially adopting a new Massachusetts law that lets restaurants and bars serve alcohol until 3 a.m. amid World Cup celebrations this summer.

Mayor Michelle Wu said businesses that are currently licensed to stay open until 2 a.m. can now apply through the city's Licensing Board to extend alcohol and entertainment hours through 3 a.m. Places that usually close earlier than 2 a.m. can also apply to push back their operating times by another hour.

The new law gives cities and towns the power to decide whether or not to allow a later "last call" through July 31. It also authorizes municipalities to designate outdoor spaces on streets or at parks where public drinking is allowed if drinks are bought from licensed establishments within the special zones.

Boston said Wednesday it will also soon reveal "a designated social district where public consumption of alcohol will be permitted."

According to Wu, applicants for a later last call can get same-day approval to push back closing hours.

"We're eager for Boston's small businesses to share in the economic opportunities created by this summer's special events, building on our recent progress expanding nightlife and late-hour activity," the mayor said in a statement.

While the prospect of keeping the party going later in Boston is exciting for soccer fans, some restaurants and bars have told WBZ-TV they aren't sure it will work for their business.

The first World Cup match at "Boston Stadium" in Foxboro is scheduled for Saturday when Haiti plays Scotland. Boston is hosting a FIFA Fan Festival on City Hall Plaza, as well as six free neighborhood watch parties around the city.