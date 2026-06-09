Somerville mayor says city "ready to capitalize" on later last call for World Cup

With the first FIFA World Cup match just days away, cities and towns across Massachusetts are racing to decide whether to opt-in to temporary alcohol law changes, approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Maura Healey Monday night.

The legislation gives municipalities the option to allow extended alcohol service hours, which is expected to draw crowds to bars and restaurants for late-night matches.

"The first match is Saturday, right? So, we had to get this done to be able to be ready for Saturday," Healey said Tuesday. "It's something I've called for a long time. I'd love to see extended hours. And this is a good opportunity to see that, to try that out."

Some communities are moving forward as quickly as necessary. In Somerville, officials swiftly approved licenses for interested bars allowing them to remain open until 3 a.m., with last call an hour earlier.

"It did go down to the wire, but because we got out in front of it, we were ready to go as soon as that [law] got signed," Somerville Mayor Jake Wilson told WBZ Tuesday.

Wilson and City Councilor-at large Will Mbah said securing the extended hours was a priority for the city, viewing it as a boost for local businesses and a way to help celebrate the world event in the community, one with a strong immigrant and soccer fan presence.

"It was really important for us that our businesses be allowed to stay open for 3 a.m. because there are midnight kick-offs," Wilson said. "A soccer match takes two hours. You've got to give people a chance to finish their drinks, pay their bills and get home. So, it made all the sense in the world and we're so excited to be ready to capitalize on this."

"This is our opportunity to step ahead and show [small businesses]' that we're right there with them lockstep," added Mbah.

Businesses in the popular Union Square area say they are looking forward to the expected increase in customers.

"The pub's a natural place to see a soccer game," said Dave Erickson, general manager of The Independent.

Erickson said the extended hours could provide more flexibility for customers and businesses alike.

"I think it gives us a little extra flexibility to have people here enjoying themselves and have a little more time to socialize and hang out with us," he said, adding they are doing normal preparations ahead of time.

With bars being open later in the night, some have raised concerns over potential public safety issues, something the governor dismissed Monday.

"Obviously, public safety is top of mind, top priority with this whole World Cup experience. And I think people have been really working hard [to ensure it]," Gov. Healey said.

Mayor Wilson said ahead of opting in, leaders "consulted with police very closely. [Somerville PD] is very confident they have a good plan in place. Also, with the T having later hours now, that's a big benefit as well."

"Obviously, public safety is top of mind, top priority with this whole World Cup experience. And I think people have been really working hard," Gov. Healey said Monday.

One option Somerville is not currently pursuing is the creation of public consumption zones, designated areas where public drinking would be permitted. The new law also allows municipalities to opt into that during the summer, similar to a new law in New Hampshire and temporary arrangements used for major events in cities such as Providence during the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.

"We haven't had any interest in that yet," Wilson said. "I mean, that's not to say that there won't be, but to date, nothing planned on that front."