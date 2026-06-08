Massachusetts poised to extend "last call," allow outdoor drinking this summer as Senate passes bill

A later last call for bars in Massachusetts this summer is one step closer to reality after the state Senate passed a bill Monday to allow alcohol service until 3 a.m.

The bill, which would also allow "outdoor drinking zones," now goes back to the House of Representatives for review. The House had passed a similar piece of legislation last week, and Gov. Maura Healey supports the measure.

Advocates behind the bill say they're trying to help the Boston-area economy cash in on the expected tourism boom for the World Cup, the tall ships and other events this summer.

"Extending last call gives our businesses the opportunity to make the most of such an extraordinary summer," Senate President Karen Spilka said in a statement.

Pushing back last call in Massachusetts

The bill would allow cities and towns to extend "last call" by an extra hour at bars, breweries and restaurants. Businesses would be permitted to serve customers for an hour beyond what is currently allowed by their license, up to 3 a.m. at the latest.

"Now our communities and their hospitality businesses have the opportunity to keep the summertime party going a little longer, ensuring more fun—and, of course, more revenue," Andover Democratic Sen. Barry Finegold said.

Some businesses have said they're not sure if the last-minute push to let them stay open longer is a good idea. The extended operating hours would be allowed through July 31 before reverting back to the 2 a.m. last call rule.

Outdoor drinking in Massachusetts

The other aspect of the legislation would let cities and towns establish designated outdoor spaces for public drinking. All drinks would have to be bought from licensed establishments within the space

The outdoor drinking zones would be allowed to stay through Labor Day on Sept. 7.

New Hampshire passed a law last year to create "social districts" that allow for public drinking. Residents in Concord and Laconia voted to OK them last fall.