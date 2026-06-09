Crew works to put finishing touches on FIFA Fan Festival in Boston

Crews spent Tuesday continuing to put final touches on the FIFA Fan Festival on City Hall Plaza in Boston. That's where crowds will gather throughout the World Cup to watch matches and celebrate the signature sporting event.

"Oh amazing. Absolutely unforgettable," Marc DeFelice of Quincy said of what he expects the atmosphere to be like.

Thousands of Scotland soccer fans are expected to come and support their country and team as they face Haiti in the first match on Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, which has been rebranded as Boston Stadium for the tournament.

"So excited. This is the first time we have qualified in 20 years," Nicole Lippiatt from Scotland said.

As Boston prepares to welcome fans from around the world for seven FIFA World Cup matches, the FIFA Fan Festival will offer residents, fans and visitors opportunities to take in all the hype and celebration.

Latin pop singer and songwriter Dan Nunez will be performing at FIFA Fan Fest on Monday. Tuesday he came to take in the atmosphere.

"I grew up watching FIFA World Cup every single game. Now, so many years later I am here performing at the big stage in the FIFA World Cup, and it means a lot," he said.

Fans who just flew in from Scotland said they plan to attend both the match and Fan Fastival.

"Easily eight to ten thousand dollars," Allen Goodwin said when asked how much he expects to spend on his World Cup experience.

But for fans, they told WBZ-TV that the cost is worth the experience.