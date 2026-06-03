Residents thrilled at possibility of later last call for Boston bars, but employees aren't so sure

Boston residents are excited about bars staying open later for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but employees aren't so sure. The idea stems from a new bill that would push last call back to 3 a.m. at bars and restaurants across Massachusetts this summer.

Governor Maura Healey has thrown her support behind the bill, saying it "presents a unique opportunity for local businesses to benefit."

Seven World Cup matches are set to be played at Boston Stadium, with a quarterfinal on July 9. The law would also allow some public drinking in areas for World Cup watch parties.

Residents are thrilled at the idea.

"If it can help drive more revenue to the small businesses. I think that's great," said Samantha Newman.

"As a Fenway resident, I was hoping to come along here right on Lansdowne. We got a lot of options here, even Downtown as well. So I'm pretty excited to see how the city changes for sure," said Nishanth Gurajala. "I'm happy to see it, but hopefully it stays past the World Cup as well."

But restaurants and bars in Boston are not so sure. They explained it creates a "laundry list" of challenges for them. Speakeasy 89 Charles on Beacon Hill isn't opposed to the idea, but they aren't sure if it suits their business.

"Even when you're a 2 a.m. bar, your staff is getting home between 3:30 a.m.to 4 a.m., if not later, after doing a cleaning of the bar after close. Then you're talking about pushing that even further to 4 or 5 a.m. and then you're seeing the sun come up when you come home," said 89 Charles general manager Dave Irwin. "I understand all the concerns from staff about that."

Dave said they are glad it would be left to each business to decide whether to keep their doors open later.

"If they think there is potential for good business to be done there," he explained.

But the clock is ticking for businesses; there are fewer than ten days left to figure out staffing before the matches are set to begin.