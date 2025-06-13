Celtics Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Will Brad Stevens find impact players with Boston's two picks?

What happened to the Celtics against the Knicks, and what's next this offseason?

What happened to the Celtics against the Knicks, and what's next this offseason?

While the recovery of Jayson Tatum and now Jaylen Brown are the main focus of the Celtics offseason, what could be a busy summer for Brad Stevens will get underway in less than two weeks. Boston has a pair of picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, which will tip off on June 25.

For the second straight year, the NBA Draft will take up two days on the calendar, with the first round on June 25 and Round 2 on June 26. The Celtics won't pick until No. 28 in the first round, but will pick early in the second round with the 32nd overall pick.

While the Celtics likely won't be finding any Tatum replacement at either slot, Stevens may be able to add some skilled players to help build out the team's depth for 2025-26 and beyond. With Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis likely on the move for financial reasons and Al Horford heading to free agency (plus that injury to Boston's superstar) there will be holes to plug in some extremely important spots.

Mock drafters are mixed on where Stevens will go with his two selections, but many believe he'll be able to find someone who can both help immediately and develop for an important role when the Celtics are whole again. Here's who the mockers have the Celtics picking later this month.

Jonathan Givony, ESPN: Noah Penda, F, Le Mans

Finding a combo forward such as Penda, who's capable of soaking up minutes, hopefully gaining some experience and perhaps emerging as capable of adding value in a year from now, would be a major win. Penda's versatility and strong feel for the game played an important role in carving out a strong role in the French first division. He is an intelligent passer who slides all over the court on defense and plays a mature style of basketball for a 20-year-old.

Jeremy Woo, ESPN: Walter Clayton Jr., PG, Florida

The Celtics hit a home run selecting Payton Pritchard at No. 26 in the first round in 2020, and could see value in developing another scoring-oriented reserve guard in Clayton.

With Boston likely to roster its draft picks as it considers changes to the team moving forward, Clayton might be useful right away as a bench option who can pinch hit for its other guards or step in if the Celtics make trades. His shooting, explosiveness and toughness give him a chance to succeed in a role long term.

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford

Raynaud would be a strong fit for Boston as a big who can dribble, pass and shoot. The Celtics' scheme values players like this, as they prefer to play five-out offensively. Raynaud was among the most productive players in the country this year, averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, and he's gotten better every season in college. The key will be on defense, where Raynaud does not move particularly well and could be a liability in space. He had a terrific combine game in front of several NBA scouts, but some NBA executives in attendance pointed out that he played against the least-developed player in attendance in Croatian teenager Michael Ruzic.

With the No. 32 pick, Vecenie has Boston taking Kam Jones, a 6-foot-3 wing out of Marquette.

Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo Sports: Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

Thiero is a slasher with a jacked frame and an explosive first step, but he has severe limitations on offense as a shooter. If he's able to figure out the shot, then his length and versatility would make him a classic 3-and-D role player. The Celtics have had good success at improving shooters, so he'd be a fair bet at this choice considering his other strengths are tailor made for their system.

The combine proved that Fleming is a little taller than 6-8 (barefoot) with a wingspan a little better than 7-5. Those measurements are great for somebody who also shot 39% from 3 on 4.5 attempts per game as a 20 year-old, and that's among the reasons Fleming should go in the lottery despite mostly operating off of the national radar in three seasons at Saint Joseph's.

Cameron Salerno, CBS Sports: Drake Powell, SF, North Carolina

Powell profiles as a 3-and-D wing at the NBA level. The UNC star knocked down 37.9% of his 3-pointers last season on 2.6 attempts. Powell has great length for the position and his defensive upside is worth investing in.

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports: Noah Penda, F, Le Mans

A French prospect putting together a strong season with Le Mans, Penda checks several boxes as a long forward who can score inside and out and match up well physically defending multiple positions. He could give Boston some long-term flexibility as it enters a potential transition year next season.

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: Walter Clayton Jr., PG, Florida

Confidence in Walter Clayton Jr. surged after his 34-point performance against Auburn. His fearlessness and clutch shotmaking have scouts beginning to look past concerns about his size and buy into his potential as a scoring guard.

Clayton shot extremely well during drills at the NBA combine, reinforcing the belief that, despite standing just 6'3", his shooting ability and toughness could make him a valuable bench spark at the next level.

Ricky O'Donnell, SB Nation: Danny Wolf, F, Michigan

Wolf has the size of a center and the skills of a point guard. Watching him run a supersized pick-and-roll at Michigan was one of the true joys of the college basketball season, but his significant turnover problems makes me skeptical he'll stay in an on-ball role in the NBA. Wolf moves his feet well enough defensively to give himself a chance, and Boston feels like a good spot to develop his shooting. The Celtics could have plenty of minutes available next year with Jayson Tatum sidelined, and Wolf has enough upside if everything comes together to make this a worthy swing.

NBADraft.net: Collin Murray-Boyles, PF, South Carolina

A physically mature and mentally tough forward with an old-school skillset, Murray-Boyles brings a blend of grit, versatility, and motor that makes him a unique frontcourt presence.

In the second round, NBADraft.net has Boston taking Missouri shooting guard Tamar Bates, whom they say is, "A smooth, left-handed wing with elite shooting, a polished offensive game and a high basketball IQ."

Brett Seigel, Clutch Points: Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford

Maxime Raynaud has been one of the highest risers and biggest winners during the pre-draft process. It is possible he goes before the Boston Celtics are ready to pick, but if Raynaud is available, this would be a slam dunk of a selection for Brad Stevens to replace either Kristaps Porzingis or Al Horford in the frontcourt.

Seigel has Boston drafting Tennessee shooting guard Chaz Lanier in the second round, whom he says could have an instant impact for the Celtics.

Chaz Lanier enters the 2025 NBA Draft as one of the most NBA-ready players due to his 3-and-D presence on the wing, and he is drawing comparisons to Luguentz Dort among some scouts due to his defensive toughness. With all the uncertainty surrounding Boston's future, Lanier could provide immediate depth as a consistent shooting guard for the Celtics.