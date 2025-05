What happened to the Celtics against the Knicks, and what's next this offseason? The Celtics' bid for a repeat came to a disappointing end with a second-round loss to the New York Knicks. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both nursing injuries that will likely sideline them into next season, what's next for the Boston Celtics? Steve Burton chats with Cedric Maxwell about the immediate future of the franchise.