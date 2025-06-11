Jaylen Brown undergoes knee procedure, Celtics expect him to be ready for training camp

What happened to the Celtics against the Knicks, and what's next this offseason?

Celtics star Jaylen Brown will also be spending his offseason rehabbing. After dealing with a knee injury at the end of the 2024-25 NBA season, Brown underwent a successful right knee arthroscopic debridement procedure, the Celtics announced Wednesday.

Fellow Celtics star Jayson Tatum is also spending his offseason coming back from an injury, after he ruptured his Achilles in Boston's Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with the New York Knicks. While Tatum is expected to miss the entire 2025-26 season, the outlook is much better for Brown.

The team expects Brown to be ready to go and for training camp "without limitation," the Celtics said in Wednesday's release. That's good news for Boston, since the team will likely turn to Brown to lead the way next season with Tatum on the shelf.

Jaylen Brown's knee injury

Brown was dealing with a bone bruise in his knee late in the season, which forced him to miss eight games in March and the final three games of the regular season. He was receiving pain management injections for the ailment just ahead of the playoffs, but managed to suit up in all 11 of Boston's postseason games.

Though Brown was hobbled at times in the playoffs, he averaged 22.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for the Celtics in the postseason. He poured in 26 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in Game 5 against the Knicks following Tatum's injury to keep the Celtics' run alive, but Boston was eliminated by New York two nights later.

Brown played in just 63 games during the regular season, which made him ineligible for postseason awards, but he averaged 22.2 points off 46.3 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in his ninth NBA season.