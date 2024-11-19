Blue Hills brush fire sends smoke into surrounding Massachusetts towns

MILTON - A new brush fire has developed in the Blue Hills State Reservation, sending smoke into surrounding Massachusetts communities.

The fire near Houghton's Pond in Milton has burned 41 acres of the popular hiking area, and was only 10% contained as of Monday evening, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation. A smoky smell was reported in towns to the southeast, including Braintree, Brockton and Randolph.

The state has closed Hillside Street and the main Houghton's Pond parking lot to let firefighters do their job, and the public is urged to avoid the area.

Fire departments from several nearby towns are helping to fight the flames. Canton firefighters in a social media video showed crews performing a controlled "back burn" to keep the main fire from spreading further.

FINAL UPDATE: Units are being released from the brush fire. Tomorrow, Two Brush Fire Task Forces are being sent to Milton. One from Norfolk County, the other from Plymouth County. Here is footage of the "Back Burn" performed at the Blue Hills brush fire. This performed under controlled conditions. It burns back towards where the fire is spreading to and burns the area in between. Posted by Canton Firefighters IAFF Local 1580 on Monday, November 18, 2024

Red flag warning for Massachusetts

A red flag warning is in effect for all of Massachusetts Tuesday, as the dry weather continues and winds could gust up to 25 mph.

"Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly," the National Weather Service said. "Outdoor burning is not recommended."

Some relief is expected Thursday, as the first rain storm to hit the area in weeks could put a dent in the state's severe drought.

Fires in Massachusetts

In addition to the Blue Hills incident, state fire officials said a new fire in the Boxford State Forest has grown significantly. That fire along Thomas Road in North Andover had spread to 220 acres and was just 10% contained. At this time, no homes are at risk.

The largest brush fire in the state is burning in the Lynn Woods Reservation. The 440-acre fire is 50% contained.

Firefighters are also continuing to patrol the Middleton Pond fire that has burned 242 acres and is 60% contained.