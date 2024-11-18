Rain in the forecast? Storm system could finally put a dent in Massachusetts drought.

BOSTON - Did you get a few drops on the windshield Monday morning? Yes, that was actual rain, and a storm system could bring even more to drought-stricken Massachusetts later this week.

Granted it was literally only a drop in the bucket, the only official measurable rain recorded at National Weather Service stations was .01" in Bedford and .02" in Fitchburg.

So what's on tap this week?

Southern New England drought

Southern New England remains in a serious drought. Both Boston and Worcester now stand as the #1 driest fall on record (to date).

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Boston is more than 7" below the normal for fall rainfall and nearly 9" below the normal since the start of July.

Storm could put dent in drought

Finally, we have a legitimate storm system in the forecast this week.

It is likely to rain most of the day on Thursday. The system will be very slow to depart from our area, with lingering showers on Friday and perhaps into Saturday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Rainfall amounts could easily reach between .50"-1.0" and there is a shot of some areas exceeding an inch of water.

The last time Boston got more than an inch from a single storm was way back in June.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

More mild temperatures

Temperatures will continue to range 5-10 degrees above the average Tuesday and Wednesday with highs well into the 50s.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Tropical weather update

What was once Tropical Storm Sara down near the Yucatan is now just a remnant low pressure area. The rest of the Atlantic Basin is very quiet. We may have seen the last of the tropical action for 2024.

Night sky happenings

Finally, for earlier risers, about 45 minutes to an hour before sunrise over the next few mornings you can check out the moon and Mars high in the southwestern sky.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston