Watch CBS News
Local News

Rain in the forecast? Storm system could finally put a dent in Massachusetts drought.

By Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer

/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ evening forecast for November 18, 2024
Next Weather: WBZ evening forecast for November 18, 2024 02:46

BOSTON - Did you get a few drops on the windshield Monday morning? Yes, that was actual rain, and a storm system could bring even more to drought-stricken Massachusetts later this week.

Granted it was literally only a drop in the bucket, the only official measurable rain recorded at National Weather Service stations was .01" in Bedford and .02" in Fitchburg.

So what's on tap this week?

Southern New England drought

Southern New England remains in a serious drought. Both Boston and Worcester now stand as the #1 driest fall on record (to date).

boston-driest.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Boston is more than 7" below the normal for fall rainfall and nearly 9" below the normal since the start of July.

Storm could put dent in drought

Finally, we have a legitimate storm system in the forecast this week.

It is likely to rain most of the day on Thursday. The system will be very slow to depart from our area, with lingering showers on Friday and perhaps into Saturday.

rain-this-week.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Rainfall amounts could easily reach between .50"-1.0" and there is a shot of some areas exceeding an inch of water.

The last time Boston got more than an inch from a single storm was way back in June.

last-time-rain.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

More mild temperatures

Temperatures will continue to range 5-10 degrees above the average Tuesday and Wednesday with highs well into the 50s.

mild-days.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Tropical weather update

What was once Tropical Storm Sara down near the Yucatan is now just a remnant low pressure area. The rest of the Atlantic Basin is very quiet. We may have seen the last of the tropical action for 2024.

Night sky happenings

Finally, for earlier risers, about 45 minutes to an hour before sunrise over the next few mornings you can check out the moon and Mars high in the southwestern sky.

moon-mars.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston
Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer

Terry Eliasen is a meteorologist and executive producer of the WBZ-TV Weather Team. He has worked at WBZ for more than 20 years.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.