Drought worsening in Massachusetts with no rain in sight. Could a tropical storm change things?

BOSTON - Our drought is worsening. The weekly drought monitor update came out Thursday morning and, once again, the size and severity of the drought in Massachusetts is growing.

While the entire state remains in some sort of drought designation, over the last seven days, the "severe drought" area more than doubled from 32% of Massachusetts to 68%.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

This area includes the entire Mass Pike from Boston to New York and a whole bunch of real estate on either side.

The rainfall deficit this fall continues to increase. Since Sept. 1, most of southern New England is between 6-9" below the average.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Driest fall ever recorded for Boston and Worcester?

With just a few weeks left in meteorological fall, both Boston and Worcester have a chance to attain the driest falls ever recorded.

Boston currently sits at #2 and Worcester #1.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

In order to lock up the #1 spot, Boston would have to receive less than 1.02" through Nov. 30 and Worcester less than 2.05". At this point, with no real pattern change in sight, the odds are pretty good of reaching these all-time marks.

No significant rain in the forecast for Massachusetts

The forecast for the next week: Dry.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Other than a few sprinkles on Monday, there is no rain in sight.

A week from now, we can expect to see drought classifications continuing to get more extreme as well as expanding in area.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Tropical Storm Sara

Many times, when you get stuck in a particular pattern, you need a major storm to reset the jetstream. This time of year, that could come from a tropical system.

It just so happens, Tropical Storm Sara has formed down near the Yucatan Peninsula.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

While we certainly wouldn't be rooting for a major, landfalling hurricane, it is that type of system that could severely shake up the atmosphere.

At this time, forecasts are for Sara to move over land, south of Cancun later this weekend before heading north into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Whether it can retain any tropical characteristics or regain its structure in the Gulf remains to be seen. Right now the odds appear to be low.

So, for now, we wait. The brush fire danger will continue for the foreseeable future so please heed the warnings and refrain from any activity that could spark a fire.

We'll keep you posted on any forecast or pattern changes as we approach the winter season.