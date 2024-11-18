Firefighters warned of burning tree danger from Massachusetts fires: "Daily reports of near misses"

BOXFORD - Firefighters in Massachusetts are being warned about the danger of falling trees as they continue to battle brush fires in the state.

Sunday evening's wildfire activity briefing from the Department of Conservation & Recreation included an alert about live and dead trees, known as "snag trees," posing a risk to firefighters as they burn.

"There are daily reports of near misses and increasing concerns of snags posing safety risks to firefighters on the fireline," the message said. "Please brief all personnel, insist on wearing proper PPE, including hardhats or helmets, and if in doubt avoid areas with burning dead snags."

"A lot of risks" for firefighters

Earlier this month, New York forest ranger Dariel Vasquez was killed by a falling tree while helping to fight a fire near the New Jersey border.

Gov. Maura Healey said in Middleton last week that three firefighters in Massachusetts have been hurt trying to put out fires.

"I appreciate the immense effort and their sacrifice," Healey said. "There are a lot of risks associated with this job."

Boxford State Forest Fire

A new fire popped up in the Boxford State Forest overnight, and smoke could be seen from miles away on Monday morning. Crews responded to the fire along the Boxford/Middleton/North Andover town line.

The forest has been closed to visitors so crews can "fight an active wildfire," the state said.

"Residents, please stay out of the Forest and away from the area to allow them to work," the town of Boxford posted to Facebook.

With much of Massachusetts experiencing severe drought, there have been 123 fires in the past week and 392 this month. There is finally the potential for rain later in the week, according to the latest forecast.