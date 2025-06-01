Will Massachusetts see the Northern Lights this week? Maps show a slight chance.

There is the chance for Massachusetts and many states across the U.S. to see the Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis Sunday night.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G4 (Severe) geomagnetic storm watch after a powerful coronal mass ejection or CME erupted from the sun the evening of May 30. According to NOAA, based off the strength of this storm the Northern Lights could become visible over much of the northern half of the U.S. and possibly as far south as Alabama.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

What are the chances of seeing the Northern Lights?

As of Sunday afternoon the KP index, which is used to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic storms dropped to a 5 after being at an 8 earlier in the day.

NOAA K-Index scale NOAA

However, NOAA's SWPC says a G4 watch remains in effect for Sunday night, June 1, as CME passage continues. They noted that while the CME passage is slowly weakening, solar wind conditions remain elevated, therefore periods of G3-G4 (strong - severe) remain possible.

G4 watch remains in effect for tonight, June 1 (EDT), as CME passage continues. CME passage is slowly weakening, but conditions still elevated, therefore additional periods of G3-G4 remain possible, although less likely. Continue to visit https://t.co/TV7Yw6Lq1Y for latest info pic.twitter.com/fZl8fpsgv9 — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) June 1, 2025

The CMEs were expected to arrive to Earth sometime Sunday leading to immediate geomagnetic disturbances with the potential for G3 (Strong) levels, and a chance for G4 (Severe) levels.

Northern Lights seen in parts of U.S.

While there are no reports of the northern lights being seen in Massachusetts yet, they have been photographed in Colorado, Missouri, Nevada and as far south as New Mexico Sunday morning.

NOAA says we may have the possibility to see the northern lights again on Monday, June 2 and Tuesday, June 3, however geomagnetic storm levels will likely begin subsiding, weakening enough by Monday evening, that G1 (Minor) storm levels is the most likely peak response.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

