Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, due in court

COHASSET – Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, is due in court on Monday a day after he was charged with misleading police during the investigation into his wife's disappearance.

Monday marks eight days since Ana Walsh was last seem. The WBZ-TV I-Team has learned investigators executed a search warrant Sunday at the couple's Cohasset home.

Investigators showed up Sunday with shovels in hand as a part of the search. Some were seen carrying boxes of evidence from inside the house.

In 2018, Brian Walshe was charged with fraud in U.S. District Court after he allegedly sold two fake Andy Warhol paintings.

WBZ-TV obtained and verified audio of a voicemail left by Brian Walshe for a friend of his wife's. The friend, who lives in Washington, D.C. where Ana Walshe works, said the voicemail was left on Wednesday. That is the same day she was reported missing to police.

"Good afternoon, this is Brian Walshe. I hope all is going well. I was just reaching out to basically everybody I could. Ana hasn't been in touch for a few days," Brian Walshe said in the voicemail. "If you know anyone that may have had contact with her, you know I am trying to call everyone. I am sorry to bother you. I am sure everything is fine."

Brian Walshe is due in Quincy District Court Monday morning.

The I-Team has learned the couple's three young children are in custody while the search for their mother continues.

Peter Kirby lives in Marshfield and is a longtime friend of Walshe family. He called Brian's arrest and the ongoing search for Ana "absolutely heartbreaking."

"The internet is full of people who have made up their mind," Kirby said. "We were concerned that when they didn't find anything that Brian would become the target, the chief suspect. I've known him for years. His biggest fear is Ana is gone. That's really heartbreaking."

Kirby said he was texting with Ana Walshe as recently as the Thursday before she disappeared.

"We have to get back to our lives and yet our friend Ana is still missing," Kirby said. "Our dear friend Brian is in this awful situation where he is terrified and heartbroken and stuck in an endless loop of unknown while the internet decides he's the bad guy."