I-Team: Search at Peabody trash facility connected to Ana Walshe case

BOSTON - Investigators are searching through mounds of trash in Peabody in connection with the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.

Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.

Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at the Cohasset home where police are looking for evidence. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.

Brian Walshe was also seen buying cleaning products in the days after Ana went missing, prosecutors said. Sources tell the I-Team there is evidence a car that was impounded was recently cleaned.

Investigators have been working to retrace Brian Walshe's steps using surveillance cameras, cell phone towers and the electronic ankle bracelet he is wearing as a result of a federal case, where he is charged with selling fake Andy Warhol paintings.

A judge ordered Brian Walshe held on $500,000 cash bail Monday after he was arraigned in Quincy District Court.