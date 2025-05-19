Al Horford will take some time before making decision on NBA future

What happened to the Celtics against the Knicks, and what's next this offseason?

Al Horford isn't ready to make a decision about his future just yet. The veteran Boston Celtics big man is a pending free agent this summer, but said it was "too soon" to discuss his future over the weekend.

Horford and his Celtics teammates were back in Boston Saturday after their postseason run came to an end Friday night with a Game 6 loss to the New York Knicks. Boston's defense of last season's NBA Championship ended much sooner than anyone anticipated, and sends the franchise into an offseason shrouded with the unknown.

With Jayson Tatum likely out all of next season after undergoing surgery for a rupture Achilles, and Jaylen Brown's status also in question after it was revealed he played through a torn meniscus, the Celtics are in flux this summer. With the organization facing a massive luxury tax bill for being a second apron team, Celtics president of basketball ops. Brad Stevens will likely be looking to trim some salary off the books in the offseason.

Trading away pricey veterans like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are the most likely moves by Boston, but it's also fair to wonder if Horford will be back for a 19th NBA season.

Horford will turn 39 on June 3, and said earlier in the season he wants to keep his career going. He was a little less committed when talking with reporters on Saturday, and said he'd make a decision with his family in the coming weeks.

"I'm just not ready to talk about that right now," Horford said Saturday. "I just need some time with my wife and my family, and that's what I plan on doing these next few weeks."

Al Horford's integral role with Boston Celtics

While Horford's All-Star days are in the past, he has remained an important piece of the puzzle for the Celtics. He averaged 9.0 points and 6.2 rebounds over 31.6 minutes per game during the regular season, and started all 11 playoff games for Boston while Porzingis battled his mysterious illness.

But Horford's impact is more heavily measured on the defensive end and in the Boston locker room. He brings a lot of veteran leadership to the table, and has long been lauded as being one of the best teammates in the NBA.

Horford signed a two-year, $19.5 million with Boston ahead of the 2023-24 season, and he could certainly return on another team-friendly pact. But considering he's now going to discuss the future with his family, retirement also sounds like it's in the cards for Horford.

Celtics offseason of uncertainty

The Boston frontcourt could look completely different next season, given the potential for a Porzingis trade and a possible Horford retirement/departure. In addition, reserve big man Luke Kornet is also set to be a free agent this summer.

Kornet signed a one-year deal for just over $2 million last offseason, as Stevens kept just about every piece of Boston's 2024 title-winning squad together. Kornet could potentially land a bigger deal elsewhere this offseason, which would price him out of Boston's cash-strapped payroll.

NBA free agency tips off June 30 at 6 p.m. when the negotiation window opens.