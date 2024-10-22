Aaron Pennington still not found 1 year after wife killed in Massachusetts

GARDNER – The search continues one year later for Aaron Pennington, who vanished after police say he killed his wife inside the couple's Gardner, Massachusetts home.

Breanne Pennington murder

Breanne Pennington was fatally shot on October 22, 2023 inside her home on Cherry Street.

According to court records, the couple was having problems and Breanne, who was known to friends as Breezy, was planning to leave for Texas with her four young children before she was murdered.

Breanne Pennington and Aaron Pennington. Chelsea Lowe and Massachusetts State Police

Search for Aaron Pennington

A massive search began for Aaron Pennington the day his wife was killed. Police found his car in a wooded area off Kelton Street in Gardner the next night. An arrest warrant for murder was later issued.

Police and SWAT teams from around the state conducted an extensive search for Pennington that lasted more than a week before it was suspended.

Additional searches were conducted over the last year. Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said the most recent one took place September 23 in the wooded area where Pennington's car was found.

An abandoned car belonging to Aaron Pennington was found on the Gardner-Ashburnham line. CBS Boston

Police searches in Gardner

Early's office said police will continue searching in the Gardner area for Pennington using air and ground resources.

Pennington, a U.S. Air Force veteran, is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 6'2" tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Anyone who sees Pennington is urged not to approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Worcester District Attorney's office at (508) 832-9124.

Reports of domestic violence

Several months after Breanne Pennington was killed, a vigil was held at Gardner City Hall to pay tribute to the young mother.

Her family said they hope Breanne's life can help save other victims of domestic violence.

"This is lethal. Domestic violence is lethal, " said Brenda Hull, Breanne's aunt, during the February vigil. "I don't want anyone to ever go through this again, ever, and if we can provide awareness and it saves a life, it's one less family going through this."