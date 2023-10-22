Aaron Pennington sought in connection with death at Gardner, Massachusetts home

GARDNER - Police are searching for a man after a woman was found dead at a home in Gardner on Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to a home on Cherry Street shortly after 9 a.m. and found a woman's body. She has not been identified and police have not said how she died.

Aaron Pennington is wanted after a woman was found dead at a home in Gardner on October 22, 2023. Worcester County District Attorney

Police are asking for the public's help in finding 33-year-old Aaron Pennington. He has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He's believed to be driving a white 2013 BMW Model 320 with a Massachusetts veteran license plate reading 8A30.

The type of car Aaron Pennington is believed to be driving. Worcester County District Attorney

Anyone who sees Pennington is asked to call police and not approach him, as he may be armed.