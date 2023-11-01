Watch CBS News
Search for Gardner murder suspect Aaron Pennington suspended

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

GARDNER – Massachusetts State Police have suspended their search for 33-year-old Aaron Pennington, who is accused in the shooting death of his wife Breanne inside their Gardner home last month.

Breanne Pennington was killed on October 22.

aaron-pennington-update-photo.jpg
An updated photo of Gardner murder suspect Aaron Pennington. Worcester District Attorney's Office

Several law enforcement agencies have been searching for Pennington since then.

His car was found abandoned near a Boy Scout camp a day after the murder.

State police told WBZ they've suspended Wednesday's search while the team assesses future steps with the investigation and how to locate Pennington.

On Friday, police divers were searching Lake Wampanoag for evidence. They said they did not find Pennington in the water.

Anyone who sees Pennington is asked to immediately contact police. He should not be approached as police consider him armed and dangerous.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 1:40 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

