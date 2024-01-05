Massachusetts State Police resume search for accused killer Aaron Pennington

GARDNER - The Massachusetts State Police special emergency response team resumed its search Friday for suspected killer Aaron Pennington.

A spokesperson told WBZ-TV the team is specially trained for ground searches in "difficult terrain" and they're looking in the woods in Gardner and Ashburnham.

Aaron Pennington. Worcester District Attorney's Office

Pennington is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Brianne, inside their Gardner home back on Oct. 22. The next day, police found his car abandoned near a campground three miles away. The initial search was suspended back in November.

The spokesperson said they haven't received any new information in the case and that Friday's search is "just another effort."

Pennington is considered armed and dangerous. He's white, with blonde hair and blue eyes, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.