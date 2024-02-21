Gardner vigil for Breanne Pennington puts focus on domestic violence

GARDNER - The Gardner community gathered at City Hall to honor the life of a young mother of four who was found murdered in her home.

Breanne Pennington, 30, was shot to death on Oct. 22 in the bedroom of the Cherry Street home she shared with her husband, Aaron Pennington.

Investigators said Pennington is still wanted for the murder of his wife and the 33-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran remains on the loose.

Breanne Pennington Chelsea Lowe



At the vigil, her family said they hope her life can be used as a tool to help save other victims of domestic violence. The purple flame of hope was lit to honor the mother of four's life-which was cut violently short.

"I can say that I have never felt this kind of pain in my life," said Breanne's aunt Brenda Hull. "I have never experienced this kind of pain in my life."

Court records said the couple was having problems and Breezy, as Breanne was known to friends, planned to leave for Texas with the children before she was murdered.

"This is lethal. Domestic violence is lethal, even when you don't think," said Hull. "I don't want anyone to ever go through this again, ever, and if we can provide awareness and it saves a life, it's one less family that's going through this."

It's an all too tragically familiar story, according to domestic violence advocates, who say no one should suffer in silence.

"I think it's important to remember across the board that one domestic violence happens 365 days a year," said Tara Huard, YWCA director of Domestic Violence Services. "I can't stress this more than enough to people - friends and families - don't turn your back. Even if you don't like the choice that person is making, don't turn your back on them because that's when it can get really bad."

Aaron Pennington is wanted after his wife was found dead at their home in Gardner on October 22, 2023. Worcester County District Attorney



A community is now praying and pulling resources for four little ones left without their beloved mom.

"She's gone, it is really hard, it is really hard," said Hull.

The couple's four young children are now with family members.

Investigators say Pennington should still be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a white man with blond hair and blue eyes, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and approximately 175 pounds. Anyone who knows where he is should call police.