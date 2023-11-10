Away Luggage just dropped a new holiday colorway: See the collection

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Away

Away's second limited edition holiday colorway is here, and it's sweet as cranberry sauce. You can now find Away's popular The Medium and The Bigger Carry-On suitcases in a cranberry and rose gold two-tone design with a metallic, high-shine finish. There are new accessories to go along with these new pieces, including luggage tags, a circle zip pouch and packing cubes.

Get a taste of this new chrome Away colorway ahead. Be sure to shop this reviewer-loved luggage now before it sells out. Also be sure to shop Away's other holiday colorway, magenta, for your upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas travels.

Away The Medium

Away

This mid-size checked suitcase (23.5" x 17.8" x 10.2" interior) is ideal for one to two weeks away. This hard-shell suitcase has an interior compression system so you can pack more and features 360-degree wheels.

Why we love Away's The Medium:

The suitcase has a lightweight polycarbonate shell, so even larger sizes aren't super heavy.

It comes with a lifetime warranty.

Away The Bigger Carry-On

Away

This is a standard-size carry-on (20.9" x 15" x 7.9" interior) that is an Away bestseller. It has the same great features of The Medium above but in a smaller package.

Why we love Away's The Bigger Carry-On:

The included removable charger ensures you'll be able to recharge your phone on the go, even when you can't find an outlet.

It comes with a lifetime warranty.



Away The Insider packing cubes (set of 4)

Away

These packing cubes go along with your new luggage and help you pack more by saving space. Find four water-resistant packing cubes with a mesh panel, so you can see what's inside.

Why we like these packing cubes:

These packing cubes have a 4.9-star rating from reviewers.

They come in a mix-and-match rose gold and cranberry, making them the perfect accessory for the new luggage colorway.

Related content from CBS Essentials