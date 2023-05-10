Ravens' 2023 schedule will be released Thursday

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens' 2023 schedule will be released at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

That's when we will learn how many primetime games the Ravens will play, and which dates they will play their opponents.

The NFL announced Wednesday they will play the Tennessee Titans in London at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. The game will be televised on NFL Network.

This upcoming season, the Ravens will host at M&T Bank Stadium the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions.

They will play at Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers.

The dates, television schedules and preseason schedules will be determined on Thursday, May 11.

This offseason, the Ravens agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract extension with QB Lamar Jackson.

They also drafted wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round, and signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

They signed linebacker Roquan Smith to a five-year, $100 million contract extension in January.