Ravens to introduce newest addition, WR Odell Beckham Jr., on Thursday

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens will introduce newest signing Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday at the facility in Owings Mills.

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, agreed to a one-year deal to become a playmaker for the Ravens. According to reports, Beckham's deal includes $13 million guaranteed and is worth up to $18 million.

He will be joined at 1 p.m. Thursday by General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh for his introductory press conference.

With the status of quarterback Lamar Jackson, a social media post was shared of Beckham and Jackson talking over FaceTime, fueling speculation about their future together.

Beckham Jr., 30, enters his ninth NFL season. He was originally selected in the first round (12th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Beckham, coming off a lost 2022 season because of a torn ACL, met with the Ravens, among other teams, in Phoenix two weeks ago, according to reports.

The Ravens have former first-round draft pick Rashod Bateman returning after he missed the majority of last season with a foot injury. They also signed wide receiver Nelson Agholor to join Devin Duvernay and James Proche.

Beckham, entering his ninth year, last played in the Super Bowl in February 2022 when he caught a touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams before tearing his ACL.

He missed all of last season.

Beckham also played for the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

Over his career, he has 7,367 receiving yards with 56 touchdowns.