Baltimore Ravens to play Tennessee Titans in London game

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens are set to show the United Kingdom a different kind of football this NFL season.

The team is set to play against the Tennessee Titans in London during Week 6 on October 15 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Of course, native fans will have to be up a little early for this Sunday game. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.

"It's exciting to witness and play a role in the NFL's rise in popularity across the globe," Ravens president Sashi Brown said in a statement. "This is an incredible opportunity to play in front of and connect with Ravens fans in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe."

The team released a hype video with footage from the team's last visit, featuring Poe spreading some (American) football hype and the famous guardian ravens of the Tower of London.

Get in Poe, we're going to London❗️https://t.co/wvtnSuJDYD | Tune in for our full schedule Thursday at 8 p.m. ET RIGHT HERE and on NFL Network and NFL+! pic.twitter.com/Dxdh0hweMa — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 10, 2023

A Ravens fan club across the pond showed its support with an old clip showing fans going wild over Justin Tucker's legendary game-winning, record-setting kick last season. Remember the excitement?

"We've been expecting you, @Ravens," the UK Ravens said. "You bring the football. We'll bring the noise."

It's the Ravens' second game outside the United States since NFL launched international games in 2005.

The team was dealt a crushing defeat in 2017 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, 44-7, at Wembley Stadium in England. Let's hope this game is a little more fun to watch.

The Ravens' game is one of five of the NFL's international matches this year, which includes Falcons-Jaguars (Week 4 at Wembley Stadium), Jaguars-Bills (Week 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), Dolphins-Chiefs (Week 9 at Frankfurt Stadium) and Colts-Patriots (Week 10 at Frankfurt Stadium).

The team's full 2023 schedule will be released Thursday night.