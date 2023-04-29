New Ravens receiver Zay Flowers says he learned work ethic on football field from parents

BALTIMORE -- The newest Ravens receiver Zay Flowers has a compelling personal story, and it goes beyond football.

Flowers is one of 14 children. He told WJZ's Mark Viviano that his experience of watching his parents work hard raising their family is what drove him to succeed.

That hard work made Zay Flowers a first-round draft pick after four seasons at Boston College.

The Baltimore Ravens have been following him for two years. Team staff members were excited that he was available on Friday. He was the one they wanted.

Flowers grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., which is the same area that Lamar Jackson hails from.

Jackson told the Ravens that General Manager Eric DeCosta that he should consider drafting Flowers.

Viviano asked the newest Raven about following Lamar's path from South Florida to Baltimore.

"Down there, Lamar a legend. Everybody a Lamar fan," Flowers said. "You gonna see people wearing his jersey no matter where you go. Everybody gonna talk about him. South Florida has the best athletes. Why not get a receiver from down there?"