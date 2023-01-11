Ravens announce five-year, $100 million extension with Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens announced on Wednesday they have signed Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith to a contract extension.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is five years for $100 millions, with up to $60 million in guarantees.

This contract, with $20 million per year, makes Smith the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history.

"It feels surreal. I'm very blessed to be in this moment," Smith told Ravens.com. "To be able to nail this out and call Baltimore home, it's amazing. I'm very excited to keep going and building here and chasing championships."

Smith, who isn't represented by an agent, would have been a free agent at year's end.

"We are so excited to announce a five-year extension with Roquan Smith," Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said. "Since he's been here, Roquan has been a leader on and off the field, impressing us with his attitude and desire to be great player and teammate every day. There is certainly a standard of defense in Baltimore, and Roquan has proven that he can surpass that lofty mark."

Smith was acquired by the Ravens from the Chicago Bears ahead of October's trade deadline.

In nine games with the Ravens, Smith has 86 tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss, an interception and three pass breakups. He was selected to the Pro Bowl.

The Ravens have another payroll decision to make with quarterback Lamar Jackson's rookie contract ending after this year.

Jackson has missed the Ravens' past five games, and it has not been determined if he will play in the AFC Wild Card game at Cincinnati Sunday night.