Opioid crisis response remains a focus for Baltimore City leaders

Baltimore City's response to the ongoing opioid crisis remains a focus for city leaders, as they plan to discuss ways to address the open air drug market Wednesday morning.

The meeting, which will include city council members, healthcare providers, and community advocates, comes two weeks after the Penn North neighborhood experienced its third mass overdose incident.

The group will discuss the ongoing challenges, identifying service gaps, and explore policy solutions to enhance the city's collective response to opioid addiction and overdose prevention.

Third mass overdose in Penn North within four months

On Oct. 8, 11 people overdosed in Baltimore's Penn North neighborhood, according to police.

Officers said state and local first responders saw several people showing signs of an overdose around 11:38 a.m. that morning. Narcan was administered to multiple people.

The hospitalized victims, six men and one woman, ranged between 30 and 60 years old in age. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Outreach teams responded to the scene and distributed harm reduction supplies, including Narcan, test strips, safe-use kits and other resources in the community.

In July, a total of 32 people were hospitalized after two mass overdoses were reported in the Penn North neighborhood.

The first incident on July 10 sent 27 people to the hospital, first responders said.

Crews initially responded to the area of Pennsylvania and North Avenues for multiple reported overdoses. When they arrived, a community member led them to more unresponsive people.

Five people were taken to a hospital in critical condition, and the others were in serious condition, officials said.

About a week later, five more people overdosed in the same community, police said.

Neighbors said they were fearful about the prevalence of overdoses.

Baltimore to respond to opioid settlement appeal

Meanwhile, the city of Baltimore says it intends to respond as drugmakers McKesson and Cencora are appealing a $152 million settlement in Baltimore City's lawsuit against them.

In December 2024, a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore found that the drug distributors were responsible for contributing to the opioid epidemic in the city.

The jury originally ordered McKesson to pay $192 million and Cencora to pay $74 million, for a total of $266 million in damages.

In June 2025, a circuit court judge reduced the total award, calling the original figure "shocking." In August, the City of Baltimore accepted the lowered amount of $152.3 million.

McKesson and Cencora filed an appeal of the reduced judgment on October 1. This move seeks to overturn the $152.3 million award, which has not yet been finalized or disbursed to the city.

"The City is aware of the defendants' appeals and will respond in the appropriate judicial forum. We will continue fighting to ensure justice for Baltimore residents harmed by the opioid crisis," the city said in a statement.