Baltimore judge proposes slashing city's $266 million opioid verdict or new trial

A Baltimore judge on Thursday proposed reducing the city's $266 million settlement from a verdict against two drug distributors, suggesting that the companies pay just under $52 million or receive a new trial to determine damages.

In a 96-page ruling, Baltimore City Circuit Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill agreed with the companies, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, that the jury's award was too high and that jurors attributed too much blame to the companies for the opioid crisis.

"This decision is disappointing to say the least. We are evaluating the decision and considering all of our options," Scott said in a statement. "While the court acknowledged that the City proved that McKesson and AmerisourceBergen were liable for the City's opioid crisis, we are disappointed that the court abandoned the remainder of the findings of the jury, which carefully reviewed this case over nearly two months last year."

Baltimore City awarded millions after litigation with pharmaceutical companies

The city began litigation against pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors for their role in the opioid epidemic in 2018, opting out of a global settlement in order to pursue more restitution money.

Public health experts said that the crisis began because of the availability of prescription opioids, which led residents to turn to illicit drugs.

Throughout 2024, the city reached settlements with several large companies including Allergan, CVS, Teva, Cardinal Health, and Walgreens, bringing total recoveries to $402.5 million by September 2024.

In Nov. 2024, a Baltimore jury found McKesson and AmerisourceBergen liable in Baltimore's opioid epidemic and awarded the City of Baltimore more than $266 million in damages.

A month later, the city began working with the Board of Estimates and City Council to come up with a plan for using the restitution funds. The plan included administrative and oversight costs, funding for health department and recovery programs, community engagement, and planning for the replacement of the Druid Health Clinic.

Opioid crisis in Baltimore

A June 2024 report published by the Baltimore Banner and New York Times found that the death toll from opioid deaths among residents reached more than 6,000 over the past six years – more than double that of any other large U.S. city.

The report also found that the opioid crisis in Baltimore disproportionately impacted Black residents, particularly those aged 55 to 70.

Then, community members accused the city of failing to prioritize the needs of Black communities affected by the opioid epidemic.