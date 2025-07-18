5 more people hospitalized after another overdose call in Baltimore

Five people were hospitalized Friday after another reported overdose incident in Baltimore's Penn North neighborhood, according to Baltimore police.

It comes almost one week after a mass overdose in the community sent 27 people to hospitals. Currently, officials said there is no evidence to suggest the two incidents are related.

Police said two of the victims on Friday were in serious condition. Two people refused treatment after Narcan was given.

"We understand that the supply across the city is very volatile right now," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. "...if you see someone who may be overdosing, help them. If you have Narcan, administer it. Call 911. Don't walk past anyone who may be experiencing an overdose."

"You can literally save their life by stepping in," the mayor added. "That person is a human, that person is a Baltimorean."

Baltimore mass overdose

On Thursday, federal scientists reported that a batch of illicit drugs, mixed with fentanyl and a sedative, may have been the cause of the mass overdose on July 10, according to our partners at The Baltimore Banner.

Baltimore police are still working to determine the source of the overdose.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) tested samples that were collected from the area and found a mix of drugs that included N-Methylclonazepam, a sedative that can have hypnotic side effects.

The sample also contained the pain medication acetaminophen, the diuretic Mannitol, the anti-malaria drug quinine and caffeine.

According to NIST Research Chemist Edward Sisco, the N-Methylclonazepam could be the reason why so many people remained unconscious even after Narcan was administered.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone, blocks the effects of opioids, reversing overdoses, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Overdose prevention efforts

Baltimore police treated the area as a crime scene after the mass overdose, canvassing and interviewing witnesses.

Three days after the incident, five people were arrested in the area for drug possession with intent to distribute, according to police. It is unclear if the arrests are linked to the overdose.

Community partners and addiction advocates have maintained a presence in the Penn North community since the mass overdose was reported.

On the day of the incident, partners handed out Narcan and shared information about addiction treatment in the neighborhood. Residents can find more resources at the Enoch Pratt Library's Pennsylvania Avenue branch on weekdays during business hours.