First responders treating multiple overdoses in West Baltimore

Multiple overdoses were reported in West Baltimore Thursday, prompting a large emergency response, police said.

Baltimore Police and Fire crews responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania and North Avenues around 11:30 a.m. for several people who were experiencing overdose symptoms.

WJZ is hearing that patients are being taken to multiple hospitals in the Baltimore area.

BPD & ⁦⁦@BaltimoreFire⁩ are on scene at the intersection of Pennsylvania & North Avenues in reference to multiple individuals experiencing overdose symptoms. More information to follow as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/dOkM7p8A4t — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 10, 2025

Multiple streets are blocked, and individuals are being asked to avoid the area.

This story is still developing and will be updated.