First responders treating multiple overdoses in West Baltimore
Multiple overdoses were reported in West Baltimore Thursday, prompting a large emergency response, police said.
Baltimore Police and Fire crews responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania and North Avenues around 11:30 a.m. for several people who were experiencing overdose symptoms.
WJZ is hearing that patients are being taken to multiple hospitals in the Baltimore area.
Multiple streets are blocked, and individuals are being asked to avoid the area.
This story is still developing and will be updated.