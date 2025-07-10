Watch CBS News
Local News

First responders treating multiple overdoses in West Baltimore

By
Christian Olaniran
Digital Producer, CBS Baltimore
Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.
Read Full Bio
Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

Multiple overdoses were reported in West Baltimore Thursday, prompting a large emergency response, police said. 

Baltimore Police and Fire crews responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania and North Avenues around 11:30 a.m. for several people who were experiencing overdose symptoms. 

WJZ is hearing that patients are being taken to multiple hospitals in the Baltimore area. 

Multiple streets are blocked, and individuals are being asked to avoid the area.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.