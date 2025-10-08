Watch CBS News
10 hospitalized after mass overdose in Baltimore's Penn North

By
Christian Olaniran
Digital Producer, CBS Baltimore
Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.
Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

10 individuals are hospitalized after a mass overdose in Baltimore's Penn North neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to Baltimore Police.

Of the victims, six were transported to an area hospital, and four refused treatment, BPD said. 

Wednesday's incident follows another mass overdose that happened in the same community on July 10 which left 27 people hospitalized.  

This story is still developing and will be updated as more details are made available.

