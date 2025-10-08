10 hospitalized after mass overdose in Baltimore's Penn North
10 individuals are hospitalized after a mass overdose in Baltimore's Penn North neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to Baltimore Police.
Of the victims, six were transported to an area hospital, and four refused treatment, BPD said.
Wednesday's incident follows another mass overdose that happened in the same community on July 10 which left 27 people hospitalized.
