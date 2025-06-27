Much cooler weather has blown into Maryland, ahead of summery weekend weather

The First Alert Forecast features temperatures running nearly 20° cooler than yesterday, along with clouds and drizzle. It feels more like an early fall afternoon, not late June.

A few showers, storms are possible across Maryland

A 'cold' front has drifted south of the Baltimore metro. Behind the front, temperatures range from the mid-60s in Cecil County, to upper 60s in Baltimore and 70s further southeast at late Friday morning. Low clouds and patchy drizzle have developed as the cooler air settled in. The forecast features a Friday afternoon that is about 20° cooler than Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures peak in the 70s in most communities Friday afternoon, under lots of clouds.

While drier than yesterday, a few showers and storms are possible trough the afternoon. Rain is possible across the entire state. However, the risk of heavier rain and thunderstorms remains greatest both across southern Pennsylvania and along the Potomac River over to the lower eastern shore. Weather won't totally wash out your Friday plans. But, remain aware that rain will be in the area.

Summer weather returns to Baltimore this weekend

The same front that brought Thursday storms and a cooler Friday lifts back north this weekend. As it passes through Maryland, warmer weather will return from south, to north. Plan on a hotter Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s both afternoons; warmest away from the bay. It'll feel a few degrees hotter, thanks to mugginess.

Scattered showers and storms are possible both days. The chance of rain is greater Saturday. Plan on typical summer-time rain coverage and timing; scattered and primarily in the heat of the day.

Stormier weather is possible early in the workweek

Another front approaches the DMV Monday. Scattered, to numerous, showers and storms are forecast to develop both Monday and Tuesday. The chance of rain peaks between 2 and 9 p.m. both days. A couple severe storms are possible, along with heavy rain. The front shifts south late Tuesday.

Sunnier, warm weather returns to Maryland heading into the middle of next week.