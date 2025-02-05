Maryland Weather: Wintry mix overnight; more wintry weather Saturday

BALTIMORE-- An active weather pattern is shaping up across the area for the next week, with several storm systems bringing opportunities for wintry weather.

The first of these storms will arrive tonight. A winter storm warning remains in effect for far western Maryland, including Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties. A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the state, except for far southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore. This advisory will remain in place from late tonight through early Thursday morning.

Skies this evening will be mostly cloudy. Later tonight, patchy areas of sleet will begin moving into the region. Temperatures will hover around freezing, but as precipitation increases in coverage and intensity after midnight, temperatures will drop slightly below freezing. This will allow for icy patches to develop on roadways, making conditions slick and hazardous late tonight through early Thursday morning.

Areas north and west of Baltimore have the highest chance for significant ice accumulation, with up to a quarter-inch possible in some locations. In the Baltimore area, up to a tenth of an inch of ice is expected. Areas south of Baltimore will see little to no ice, with only a brief period of slick roads early in the morning before transitioning to rain.

The worst driving conditions are expected after 1 a.m. and will continue through sunrise. Temperatures will gradually rise above freezing as the morning progresses, with the Baltimore area warming above 32 degrees between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Areas farther north will warm by mid-morning. Most of the region will be above freezing with lingering rain by late morning. The rain will move off to the east by early afternoon, leaving dry conditions for the rest of the day. High temperatures will rise into the mid-40s, allowing for rapid melting of ice across the region.

The end of the week looks quiet, with breezy conditions and sunshine expected on Friday. High temperatures Friday afternoon will top out near 50 degrees.

The next storm system will arrive Saturday, bringing the best chances for mixed precipitation during the afternoon and evening hours. Slick travel conditions may develop in parts of the region, but there is still some uncertainty regarding the extent of precipitation coverage. High temperatures on Saturday will only reach the mid-30s, with temperatures climbing back near 50 degrees on Sunday afternoon as we remain in between storm systems.

The final storm in this series will arrive early next week. This system looks to come in two parts, with an initial wave bringing a chance for snow on Monday. This could lead to some accumulations across the region.

The second wave will arrive Tuesday. With warmer air aloft, the chance for a wintry mix increases across the area. The best chances for all snow will be north and west of Baltimore. In the city, precipitation will likely start as snow before transitioning to a mix of freezing rain and sleet. Depending on the storm's track, there may be a period of all rain before precipitation ends late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

This final storm has the potential to bring significant wintry precipitation, and we will continue to provide updates over the coming days.