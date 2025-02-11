Maryland Weather: Winter storm will bring accumulating snow to area

BALTIMORE-- Snow develops between 1 PM and 5 PM today. Steady to heavy snow is likely this evening into tonight. Snow tapers off before 7 AM Wednesday. Widespread school delays and closures are likely Wednesday morning in the wake of the storm.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Baltimore City, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Cecil counties this afternoon through Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the rest of Maryland during the same timeframe.

Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected in the advisory area. In the warning zone, widespread 4 to 6 inch totals are expected with more than 6 inches possible in some areas across Southern Maryland.

Timing & Impacts

This morning remains dry with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 30s. Snow is expected to develop between 1 PM and 5 PM today, spreading from south to north. By the evening commute, moderate to heavy snow is expected, especially across Southern Maryland.

Snow will continue through tonight into early Wednesday morning, bringing the potential for tough, slick, and slow travel conditions as temperatures drop into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Roads will likely become snow-covered and difficult.

Early Wednesday morning, pockets of light freezing drizzle and sleet are possible with temperatures near or below 32°. Slippery conditions are possible, especially on untreated and elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

By late Wednesday morning, temperatures will begin rising into the mid-30s, allowing for some improvement in road conditions.

Additional Wintry Mix & Rain Wednesday Evening and Night

Another area of low pressure will approach by Wednesday evening, bringing another round of precipitation.

Depending on surface temperatures, this could begin as a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet before transitioning to rain. The greatest risk for a few hours of icy conditions will be in Carroll, Frederick, and Washington counties, as well as areas farther west into Western Maryland. Isolated pockets of icy weather will also be possible Wednesday evening across northern Baltimore and Harford counties before a changeover to rain.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the mid-to-upper 30s Wednesday night with plain rain expected across the entire area. Rain will taper off before 7 AM Thursday.

End of the Week Outlook

Thursday: High temperatures will climb to near 50° with blustery, but drier conditions expected.

Thursday Night: A colder air mass moves in behind the departing storm system, with lows dropping back into the 20s and 30s.

Friday (Valentine's Day): Expect bright & breezy conditions, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Weekend Storm System

The next storm system will arrive this weekend, bringing a chance for rain and snow mix Saturday changing to rain by Saturday evening. Rain continues, heavy at times, Saturday night into early Sunday afternoon.

Saturday: Cloudy with a rain and snow mix developing. Any mixing will be brief with a changeover to rain everywhere by Saturday evening. Highs reach the lower 40s by midnight.

Sunday: Rain, steady to heavy at times, through early afternoon before tapering off. Pockets of flooding are possible, especially in poor drainage areas and near small streams. Winds will also gust 40 to 50 mph, which may snap tree limbs and cause localized power outages. Temperatures reach the lower 50s before they plummet Sunday night as an arctic cold front crosses the area.

Rain, steady to heavy at times, through early afternoon before tapering off. Pockets of flooding are possible, especially in poor drainage areas and near small streams. Winds will also gust 40 to 50 mph, which may snap tree limbs and cause localized power outages. Temperatures reach the lower 50s before they plummet Sunday night as an arctic cold front crosses the area. A possible WJZ First Alert Weather Day has been tagged for Sunday's potentially stormy & disruptive weather.

Presidents Day: Numbing cold and wind. Highs in the lower 30s with wind-chills in the teens and lower 20s.

Stay tuned for updates as this winter storm develops. Travelers should prepare for slick roads and potential travel disruptions, especially Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.