Maryland Senate race between Alsobrooks, Hogan could swing balance of power

BALTIMORE -- Maryland voters have the opportunity to impact the balance of power within the U.S. Senate on Election Day as candidates Angela Alsobrooks and Larry Hogan compete for an open seat.

The Senate race has attracted a lot of attention and money to fill the seat following Sen. Ben Cardin's announcement that he will not run for another term.

Angela Alsobrooks

Angela Alsobrooks, the Democratic nominee, was born and raised in Maryland and has served as executive of Prince George's County since 2018.

According to Alsobrooks' campaign website, she is running to "fight for our families, protect our fundamental freedoms, and ensure that Maryland's future is bright."

If elected, Alsobrooks will serve as Maryland's first African American senator. Her priorities include supporting abortion rights, investing in education, promoting diplomatic foreign policies, and economic improvement.

In an interview with WJZ, Alsobrooks focused on issues that affect Maryland residents across political lines.

"I've heard all about healthcare access, I've heard about reproductive freedom, I've heard about economic opportunity, I've heard about the need for transportation and affordable housing," Alsobrooks said. "Almost to a person, if I go up and say, 'What's important to you?' I hear very similar things."

Larry Hogan

Larry Hogan served as the 62nd Governor of Maryland from 2015 to 2023. Before serving as governor, he ran small businesses in the private sector. Hogan also founded Change Maryland, the largest non-partisan grassroots citizen organization in state history.

Hogan's priorities include ensuring that veterans receive benefits, reducing crime by supporting federal law enforcement and securing the border by passing immigration reform.

Hogan said that he does not believe this Senate race is about which party gains control.

"I'm not going to be the one who flips the Senate, which is what my opponent—that's all her campaign is about. But I will be the voice that's the most independent, that stands up and tries to make a difference," Hogan told WJZ at a campaign stop in Prince George's County.

Views on Abortion

Both Alsobrooks and Hogan have been vocal about their stances on abortion and reproductive rights.

Alsobrooks has shared her support for Planned Parenthood and women's reproductive rights. She said women should be able to make their own decisions related to reproductive care.

During a debate on Maryland Public Television, Alsobrooks pointed out Hogan's veto of a 2022 bill to expand abortion rights by ending a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions in the state.

Hogan maintains that he supports abortion rights and that the veto is not reflective of his stance.

"On day one I would sponsor a bill to codify Roe so that in every state, no one can come between a woman and her doctor to make that decision. It's the same thing I said when I ran for governor in 2014. I promised I was going to protect access to abortion, and I delivered on that promise for eight years. And my opponent is simply trying to put me into a box with other Republicans that I don't agree with," he told WJZ at a campaign stop in October.

Senate Term Limits

During the same debate, the candidates staked out opposing positions on Supreme Court reform, with Alsobrooks supporting court expansion and term limits while Hogan warned against politicizing the nation's highest court.

Healthcare

When it comes to healthcare, Hogan said he wants to focus on reducing costs and increasing competition and transparency.

Alsobrooks said she wants to build on the Affordable Care Act to ensure universal health coverage, bring down the cost of health care, and push for Congress to expand Medicaid coverage.

She also said Congress should pass a Medicare buy-in option and apply ACA subsidies to the plan, allowing people to have healthcare access regardless of income.