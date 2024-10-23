Larry Hogan discusses critics, abortion, Trump and uphill race for Maryland's open U.S. Senate seat

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's U.S. Senate race this year for the seat being vacated by retiring Senator Ben Cardin is unusually competitive.

Former Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's victory likely depends on how many Democrats he can convince to cross party lines in a race that has drawn national attention and millions of dollars.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke with Hogan at a campaign stop on his opponent's turf in Prince George's County.

Hogan was there to receive the endorsement of the local police union, which chose him over Democratic candidate Angela Alsobrooks, their county executive—and his only obstacle to a U.S. Senate seat.

"I knew it was always going to be the toughest race I was ever in," Hogan said. "I always knew that I was a huge underdog. No one has ever accomplished what I was trying to do which was run 25 or 30 points ahead of the top of the ticket. We're currently close to doing that but it's hard."

Senate control

Hogan pushed back on Alsobrooks' message that this seat would be pivotal to control the Senate.

"It's not really a race about who controls the Senate because Republicans almost have no chance of losing the Senate," Hogan said. "They are already at 51 with West Virginia and Montana, and they're likely to win Ohio and Pennsylvania. I'm not going to be the one who flips the Senate, which is what my opponent—that's all her campaign is about—but I will be the voice the voice that's the most independent that stands up and tries to make a difference."

But Democrats' warning about Senate control appears to be resonating among some in the party, with Hogan down nine points in a recent UMBC Institute of Politics poll.

Hogan on abortion

Democrats have also criticized Hogan about his stance on abortion.

The former governor said, "I would, on day one, I would sponsor a bill to codify Roe so that in every state, no one can come between a woman and her doctor to make that decision. It's the same thing I said when I ran for governor in 2014. I promised I was going to protect access to abortion, and I delivered on that promise for eight years. And my opponent is simply trying to put me into a box with other Republicans that I don't agree with."

Campaign scandals

WJZ also asked about two scandals in the campaign. One involved revelations Alsobrooks improperly claimed property tax deductions.

The other is a Time magazine report that Hogan voted while governor to give state grants to clients of his real estate firm.

"The Time magazine thing was completely false, completely fabricated, and the same stuff was dredged up three or four years ago and widely discredited," Hogan said. "I don't know the circumstances of Ms. Alsobrooks taxes or the issues with with respect to her mortgage or whatever. I haven't really been focused on that. I'm trying to focus on the things people care about, which is the economy, crime and securing the border and fixing the broken immigration system."

The Trump factor

While Hogan's biggest obstacle may be the "R" by his name on the ballot, he has been a vocal opponent of former President Trump and recently told CBS News' Face The Nation he has no plans to vote for him.

"Regardless of who gets elected president, it's important to have people who don't just push the party line," Hogan said. "I think I've proven over eight years that I'm willing to stand up to Donald Trump moreso than almost anyone in America in my party. I'm also willing to stand up to Kamala Harris if she's president. I'll work with either one if I believe in what they're trying to do and I'll stand up to either one of them."

Dysfunction in D.C.

The Republican has gained national attention for a push to get rid of the toxic politics in Washington and he said he will keep fighting that battle—even if this may be his last run for office.

"I thought I was done," Hogan said. "I was very happily content on the private sector, and I just decided at the very last moment because I got so frustrated and fed up, and that's what made me run for governor. It wasn't a desire to be a professional politician or stay in office forever."

"I'm trying to put people over politics and country over party, and I'm hoping that voters will do the same. If they choose not to do that, I'll be perfectly content in the private sector and not to run for office. If they send me there, I'll do the best job I can and just focus on this one experience here as a senator."

Hogan believes this race will also hinge on economic issues.

That UMBC poll showed 53% of Maryland voters have a favorable opinion of him despite the bruising campaign.