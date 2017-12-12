Abortion rights: How Roe v. Wade came to be

The fight over abortion rights in America is ramping up. Abortion rights activists held more than 400 demonstrations Tuesday to support the Roe v. Wade ruling that established a right to abortion. Georgia is one of at least eight states to approve abortion restrictions this year. Republicans hope the measures will lead the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the history and future of abortion rights.