Missouri governor signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks
Legal challenge expected for law that bans abortions on or beyond the eighth week of pregnancy without exceptions for cases of rape or incest
"Abortion has been safe and legal in this country for more than 45 years and we aim to keep it that way," Planned Parenthood said
The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate denounced a series of legislative efforts in red states designed to severely limit women's access to an abortion
The fight over abortion rights in America is ramping up. Abortion rights activists held more than 400 demonstrations Tuesday to support the Roe v. Wade ruling that established a right to abortion. Georgia is one of at least eight states to approve abortion restrictions this year. Republicans hope the measures will lead the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the history and future of abortion rights.
The plan includes the creation of a White House Office of Reproductive Freedom, which would be designed to advance abortion rights
Measure, which now goes to state Senate, comes on heels of governor signing into law a ban on almost all abortions in the state
Abortion rights advocates held rallies across the country Tuesday to protest recent state laws restricting the procedure. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBSNews.com reporter Kate Smith spoke to "Red and Blue" about the new laws and the Democratic presidential candidates taking part in the protests.
2020 Democratic candidates are among the demonstrators turning out in support of women's reproductive health
Location scouts were in the state for an Amazon show and were promptly pulled out
Republicans say abortion should be restricted, but they're divided on overturning Roe v. Wade
The bill would require all 34 public university campuses in California to offer no-cost medical abortions to students
Organizations running ads about abortions will have to make clear whether they actually offer the procedure
The same federal judge struck down the state's attempted 15-week abortion ban last year
Several states have passed so-called "heartbeat bills" which would essentially ban abortion as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected
The "egregious and anti-women" measures will have short- and long-term impact on businesses, Connecticut's governor said
New state laws aiming to severely restrict abortion raise questions about the legal status of unborn children. Carliss Chatman, assistant professor at Washington and Lee School of Law, writes that if a fetus is a person under the law, it would deserve the same rights as other U.S. citizens. She joins CBSN to explain the consequences.
A senior White House official didn't believe the president would have signed the Alabama law if he were governor
The tweets come just days after after Alabama passed the country's most restrictive abortion law, which bans the procedure unless "abortion is necessary in order to prevent a serious health risk" to the woman
Louisiana's proposal, awaiting one final vote in the state House, would prohibit abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected
After a flurry of new legislation, women in Georgia and Alabama aren't sure what's still legal in their state
The new law does not have an exception for victims of rape or incest
Gov. Tom Wolf said he was "appalled" by bills that "seek to put a politician in between a woman and her doctor"
Lahren claimed she was wrongfully fired in 2017 for voicing her support for abortion rights
Warren's proposal calls for Congress to "create federal, statutory rights that parallel the constitutional right in Roe v. Wade"
Actress Busy Philipps took to social media to encourage women to speak out about their abortions using the hashtag #youknowme
