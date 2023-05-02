Ben Cardin's retirement opens up coveted seat in U.S. Senate

BALTIMORE - Senator Ben Cardin announced it's time to retire after what will be 58 years in an elected office.

His decision will likely attract a lot of attention and money in the race for his open seat.



"It's an eight-year decision," Senator Cardin said. "And I want to make the decision when I can make that decision, and I think this is the right time."

We are more than a year and a half away from the 2024 election and Maryland is sure to play a big part in who controls the U.S. Senate.

Maryland's senior Senator gave notice Monday that this is his final term in office.

Cardin was in Baltimore last week touting a federal transportation grant.

"It has been 'Team Maryland," Cardin said.

Senator Cardin frequently refers to the work "Team Maryland" does in Congress.

Some of those same colleagues are now floated as possible contenders for his seat, including Congressman Jamie Raskin, who rose to national prominence during hearings on President Donald Trump's impeachment and January 6.

Then, there's David Trone, who celebrated Cardin on Monday.

"We'll have some announcements in the coming days but today is about Senator Ben Cardin," Trone said. "What a career."

University of Baltimore Political Scientist Roger Hartley said Cardin's vacancy could have a domino effect on other races.

"This does give time for candidates to start raising funds fast to mount a campaign, to get a ground game going," Hartley said. "If it's a Congressmen, like David Trone or Jamie Raskin, then those seats come open."

The seat will get attention from Republicans who want to flip the senate, currently narrowly controlled by Democrats.

"Every seat is going to matter in this election as to who controls the Senate," Hartley said.

Goucher College Poll's Dr. Mileah kromer is the author of "Blue-state Republican" on Larry Hogan's rise.

She said it's unlikely the twice-elected former Maryland governor would run.

"My guess is Larry Hogan has probably fielded quite a many phone calls from Republican leadership to try to encourage him to run, but, again, if his previous statements mean anything, he has been consistently not interested in running," Kromer said.

Experts also expect local candidates to consider a run, like Democratic county executives Angela Alsobrooks of Prince George's County and Johnny Olszewski of Baltimore County.

Montgomery County council member Will Jawando was the first candidate to officially announce a bid.