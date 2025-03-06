Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says tariffs on Canada, Mexico are deeply problematic for Port of Baltimore

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore called President Trump's imposed blanket 25% tariff on all goods imported from Canada and Mexico "deeply problematic" for the Port of Baltimore.

The Port of Baltimore, one of the nation's busiest port facilities, supports thousands of local jobs and brings in billions of dollars worth of goods, especially car parts and produce, according to Maryland economists.

Moore said Maryland businesses and consumers are bracing for higher costs on imported goods.

"It's going to have a huge impact. In fact, it already has," Moore said. "Canada is our largest partner, it's our largest domestic producer, for the state of Maryland, and we are going to throw blanket tariffs, on Canada?"

According to the state of Maryland, in 2024, the Port of Baltimore handled 45.9 million tons of international cargo valued at $62.2 billion. Nationally, Baltimore ranks 10th for tonnage of international cargo and 11th for total dollar value, the state reports.

Now, the Trump administration has imposed new 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, adding to an existing 10% on Chinese imports.

"This is deeply problematic what we are seeing with this unnecessary and self-imposed trade war," Moore said.

According to CBS News, experts say the new tax on imports could drive up the costs of consumer goods, including groceries and automobiles.

A typical American family could face higher annual costs of between $1,600 to $2,000 due to the new tariffs, according to CBS News, citing a new analysis from the Yale Budget Lab, a nonpartisan public policy research center.

Moore says the supplies coming in will directly impact Marylanders' wallets.

"I think this is having this deep and disastrous impact on, not just the business community, but on the price and cost of goods that everyday Marylanders are feeling, whether you are going to the grocery store or whether you are getting your prescription drugs."

Rising costs with tariffs

According to CBS News, products imported directly from Canada, Mexico and China could see price hikes as businesses pass along the tariff costs, either in full or in part, to consumers.

There are some products made in the United States that use imported materials, including vehicles, which could cause a price hike.

According to CBS News, citing GasBuddy energy analyst Patrick De Haan, consumers could see higher prices for some products fairly quickly, such as gasoline, with some regions expected to see gas prices jump as much as 40 cents per gallon within days.

De Haan says drivers in the Northeast are likely to see the biggest immediate impact, with gas prices jumping by between 20 to 40 cents per gallon by mid-March.

Experts tell CBS News that other goods, including cars, might not reflect higher prices for several months.

CBS News, citing the Anderson Economic Group (AEG), a Michigan-based economic consultancy, reports the sweeping tariffs could drive up car costs by as much as $12,200 for some models.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that in 2023, the U.S. imported more than $45 billion worth of agricultural products from Mexico, and nearly three-quarters of those imports consisted of vegetables, fruit, beer, tequila and other drinks.

Key Bridge collapse

The Port of Baltimore and the nation's supply chain were impacted when Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on March 26, 2024, killing five construction workers who fell into the Patapsco River.

The main channel to the Port of Baltimore was blocked for weeks, which prohibited major cargo ships from docking at the port. The main passageway for commercial ships was fully reopened on June 11, 2024, after about 50,000 tons of bridge wreckage was removed from the Patapsco River.

Portworkers strike

In October 2024, portworkers along the East Coast, including at the Port of Baltimore, went on strike.

At least 25,000 port workers, with more than 2,000 in Baltimore, at 14 ports along the East Coast and the Gulf of Mexico, initiated a strike after a new labor agreement between the International Longshoremen's Association and the US Maritime Alliance wasn't reached.

Fortunately, the strike only lasted three days. The union stopped its strike after securing a pay raise of 61.5% over the next six years.